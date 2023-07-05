Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Traffic

Linemarking begins on South Batemans Bay Link Road project

Updated July 5 2023 - 10:23am, first published 10:15am
Linemarking work has begun on the South Batemans Bay Link Road, which is expected to open in late 2023. Picture by Transport NSW.
Linemarking work has begun on the South Batemans Bay Link Road, which is expected to open in late 2023. Picture by Transport NSW.

Traffic conditions will change from July 6 as the South Batemans Bay Link Road project enters its next phase.

Local News

