Traffic conditions will change from July 6 as the South Batemans Bay Link Road project enters its next phase.
A spokesperson from Traffic NSW said line marking work will be completed overnight on Thursday.
Traffic will be moved onto a newly paved section of the Princes Highway as work continues to widen the northbound lane.
The spokesperson said temporary lane closures will continue.
"One lane will be maintained in each direction during construction to maintain access for motorists," they said.
Motorists are still required to drive 60 kilometres per hour through the roadworks and follow directions of traffic control.
The South Batemans Bay Link Road will connect Glenella Road with the Princes Highway.
The project includes a new roundabout on the Princes Highway and a one-kilometre upgrade of Glenella Road between the Princes Highway and Heron Road.
The project is expected to be completed in late 2023, weather permitting.
Learn more about the South Batemans Bay Link Road project at transport.nsw.gov.au.
