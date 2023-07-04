Driver trapped after two-car crash near Mogo

Emergency services are working to free a trapped driver after a two-car crash on the Princes Highway just south of Mogo.
The crash happened shortly before 5.30pm on Tuesday, July 4.
At 6.30pm, the Princes Highway was closed in both directions and motorists are being encouraged to avoid the area.
The collision happened just metres from the Princes Highway and Old Mossy Point Road intersection.
Diversions are in place via Broulee Road, George Bass Drive and Tomakin Road.
Transport NSW has reported heavy traffic conditions. Motorists can expect significant delays.
Stay up to date with live traffic updates at livetraffic.com.
More to come.
