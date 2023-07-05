Saltbush soup, johnny cakes and kangaroo: Broulee Public School celebrates NAIDOC Week

Although NAIDOC Week officially kicked off during the school holidays this year, students at Broulee Public School were able to enjoy Indigenous food, stories, arts and crafts, activities and excursions to celebrate First Nations people and culture.
Learning support teacher Sue Lloyd organised a jam-packed NAIDOC Week schedule for the Broulee students, which saw them gain a better understanding of the land, prepare bush food and create artworks inspired by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art.
To kick off celebrations the cultural group Muladha Gamara, led by Jordan Nye, performed an opening and smoking ceremony before the Aboriginal flag was raised. Indigenous students had the opportunity to welcome fellow students to NAIDOC Week during a welcoming dance.
Sue said two Indigenous students led their classmates in an activity surveying the land around the school.
"They marked off areas for different classrooms and students went to that area and had to make it their own," she said.
In line with this year's NAIDOC Week theme, "For Our Elders", students sat and discussed what they could see and hear and how they could treat the land with respect so the land could benefit future generations.
On Tuesday, students got active with the Clontarf Academy, an organisation that supports young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through sport and skill-building.
"Our NAIDOC Week celebrations last year were big, but this year was even better," Ms Lloyd said.
Year Three students Edie, Abigail and Cru all said sampling Indigenous food was their NAIDOC Week highlight.
Teachers and students cooked up crocodile, kangaroo, johnny cakes, saltbush butter and native mint, pea and Warrigal greens soup.
"I loved playing all the games and trying different foods like how the Aboriginal people really did," Abigail said.
Edie said her favourite part of the week was the smoking ceremony, while Cru said he enjoyed the art on the path.
Ms Lloyd said there are more than 60 Indigenous students at the school, who all got involved in commemorating elders and celebrating Indigenous culture.
"It really gives a chance to students to lead. It gives Aboriginal students their time to shine."
June 28 saw all year groups head to the footpath on Coronation Drive in Broulee to create NAIDOC-inspired art on the path.
"They had big discussions about what they wanted to design."
Ms Lloyd said students drew the symbol of an Indigenous pedagogy, "8 Aboriginal Ways of Learning".
"It's an inclusive teaching practice using Aboriginal stories and communication so you can involve all students in the classroom. It helps everybody."
The next day, students listened and learned about customary clothing and tools from Aunty Kizzy Nye.
Students were in awe as she presented intricate headdresses made with native birds' feathers, killer boomerangs, bullroarer and three possum skin cloaks.
Kizzy told students in kindergarten that when babies were born, Aboriginal mums would make them a possum skin cloak etched with a design.
"When you start to get big, your possum skin starts to get big," Aunty Kizzy said.
She showed her adult-sized possum skin cloak, made with 45 different skins.
Students were thrilled to try on Kizzy's cloak.
"They always love coming to school, but events like NAIDOC Week really get them involved. They're learning, seeing, tasting and touching new things," Ms Lloyd said.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
