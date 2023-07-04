Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Narooma CWA supporting Uniforms 4 Kids; receives Volunteer Grant

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated July 5 2023 - 9:38am, first published 8:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narooma CWA branch handicraft officer Marion Cullen with one of the dresses they have made from the uniforms of ambulance and police officers. A group of CWA women gathered at the Narooma CWA rooms on Friday, June 30, to put the finishing touches on the items. Picture by Marion Williams.
Narooma CWA branch handicraft officer Marion Cullen with one of the dresses they have made from the uniforms of ambulance and police officers. A group of CWA women gathered at the Narooma CWA rooms on Friday, June 30, to put the finishing touches on the items. Picture by Marion Williams.

The rooms of Narooma CWA were a hive of activity recently with a visit from Eden-Monaro MP Kristy McBain one evening and a very special sewing bee on the following day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.