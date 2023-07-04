Get involved with Eurobodalla Live Music

You may well be asking - where has all the music gone?
The pandemic put a wrecking ball through our program, but Eurobodalla Live Music (ELM) is back with a full catalogue of jazz, rock and the classics.
In June, Captain Ablit and the Blue Trassh played a motley of unusual instruments including the dulcimer, autoharp, dobro slide guitar and acoustic guitar as part of our ongoing program.
Supporting them was the Sing Australia Choir which is very well rehearsed. If you missed these gems in June, check out our website facebook.com/livemusicelm to see what's coming up.
On July 16, we have Red Heart Blue supported by singer-songwriter Ron 'Callo' Callaghan in his first appearance at ELM.
ELM is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit organisation that aims to bring amazing local musicians and audiences together.
ELM seeks to keep older musicians and singers "doing their thing" and to mentor young musicians who play instruments other than guitars and drums.
This year, ELM has presented a 10-member classical orchestra playing original music by local composer, Phil Cullen, a clarinet quintet playing swing music and a big band of two trumpets, three saxophones and a trombone on the Moruya Golf Club stage.
ELM has also seen Tracey Stewart perform a showcase of 1960s songs by Dusty Springfield and Cilla Black with an eight-piece band.
We will give stage time to anyone who wants to have a go.
Concerts are held every third Sunday at 12.30pm at the Moruya Golf Club. Entry is $20 for non-members, $15 for members and kids can tag along for free.
Join ELM's mailing list by contacting wpcatlow@gmail.com.
