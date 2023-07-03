Narooma Rotary has held its changeover dinner at the Narooma Golf Club on June 29.
Outgoing president Ange Ulrichsen handed off the chain to the new club president Lynn Hastings.
In a review of the year, Ms Ulrichsen said Narooma Rotary had continued to support a number of community and global programs, while also having fun.
Ms Ulrichsen said the Australia Day Duck Race was a prime example of this, both raising funds for the Carers' Accommodation project for the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital alongside Prostate Cancer Research.
She also outlined the benefits of youth programs taken up by a number of Narooma High students with projects like the Model UN Assembly, the enrichment program, driver awareness programs for Year 11 students and a scholarship program.
Three Rotary tertiary scholars attended the meeting and officials said the "enriched the evening".
The Club provided about $23,000 from fundraising in the 2022-2023 year to local and international causes and $13,500 in tertiary scholarships, thanks to several benefactors.
Another highlight of 2022-2023 was welcoming five new Rotarians to the club, all young professionals.
Ms Ulrichsen thanked the board, club members, partners and friends of Rotary for their work, support and assistance throughout the year.
She named Susanna Chung the Club's Rotarian of the Year, noting Susanna's passion for International Rotary Exchange and the assistance and encouragement she gives to Narooma High student Lachie Penglase now selected for the 2024 Youth Exchange Program.
New President Lynn Hastings introduced the Rotary International theme for this year of 'Creating Hope in the World'.
She said the Club would continue on its steady course through 2023-2024 with an additional fun event during the year, details of which would be announced soon. She also introduced her new board.
Guests included Member for Eden Monaro Kristy McBain, past district governor Phil Armstrong, Eurobodalla Mayor Mat Hatcher, Eurobodalla deputy mayor Alison Worthington, as well as representatives from many local organisations.
For more information, please see www.naroomarotary.org.au.
