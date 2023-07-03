Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lynn Hastings takes the reins of Narooma Rotary at handover dinner

Updated July 3 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ange Ulrichsen hands over to Lynn Hastings as the incoming president of Narooma Rotary. Pictures supplied.
Ange Ulrichsen hands over to Lynn Hastings as the incoming president of Narooma Rotary. Pictures supplied.

Narooma Rotary has held its changeover dinner at the Narooma Golf Club on June 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.