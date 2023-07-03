Write Time, Write Place: Suzanne Newnham

Suzanne Newnham, author of "Ethics of a Psychic Reading" and health advocate has been researching the pioneering story of her mother Patricia Evans since 2013 to inspire future generations.
"What Glass Ceiling? Patricia Julianne Evans (nee Morris): A Memoir" was published in 2021, memorialising and celebrating her achievements.
Ms Evans was also recognised by her previous employer BORAL and on International Women's Day in 2021.
Today, we tend to take for granted that women fulfil all kinds of roles and responsibilities. But in 1949, becoming BORAL's (Bitumen and Oil Refineries Australia Limited's) first female accountant was a big deal at a societal level.
For Ms Evans, whose motto was "never underestimate what you can do in life", it was just another stride forward in demonstrating that she was equally skilled working within male-dominated industries.
This didn't mean there weren't obstacles and discrimination but these were overshadowed by her independence, desire for learning, and making the most of opportunities when they presented.
From a young age, Ms Evans saw her parents embrace diversity and inclusion. She emulated their values and wasn't afraid to be a voice.
Ms Evans tells amusing anecdotes when her shortened name, Pat, was used and the confusion when not a man but a capable woman presented herself and her work.
A believer in the adage, "can the person do the job?", Ms Evans was insistent that a woman, man, disadvantaged, differing cultural heritage, or homosexual, was no excuse not to employ them. She helped others break the glass ceiling, empowering them to realise their abilities.
Patricia was a natural storyteller and her work revolved around facts and figures.
However, memories of other details gave insight into the past. In the 1940s and 50s, she walked through grimy factories, sat in the splendour of polished oak boardrooms and smelt the intoxicating lanolin-soaked wood in wool-stores, or pungent rubber of the sandshoe factory. In the 1970s, she worked in gleaming modern buildings overlooking the harbour.
Suzanne considers herself lucky that she is from a long line of strong, resilient, and practical women.
In the 1920s to 1970s, her grandmother Phyllis was financially capable and unafraid of male-dominated banking and real-estate traditions. Her great-grandmother Lizzie thrived with her bridal-trousseau business from 1896 to 1937.
RIP Patricia Evans 1927-2022
