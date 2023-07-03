Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Write Time, Write Place: Suzanne Newnham

Updated July 3 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In May 2021, 93-year-old Patricia Evans was presented with a Boral Bear, after years of service with the company. Picture supplied
In May 2021, 93-year-old Patricia Evans was presented with a Boral Bear, after years of service with the company. Picture supplied

Suzanne Newnham, author of "Ethics of a Psychic Reading" and health advocate has been researching the pioneering story of her mother Patricia Evans since 2013 to inspire future generations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.