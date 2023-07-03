The Eurobodalla's biggest NAIDOC Week celebration of First Nations people, culture and community is happening mogo-dha (at Mogo).
Organisers of the NAIDOC Big Day Out are hoping to attract 1500 people from the south coast and beyond to the family-friendly celebration.
Walbunja Elder Aunty Kizzy Nye said the event could foster connection between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.
"Since COVID, we have really lost a lot of time with people," she said, "and we've lost some Aboriginal elders in the community".
This year, communities across the country are focusing NAIDOC Week celebrations around the theme, "For Our Elders".
The theme shines a light on trailblazing Indigenous elders who have passed stories, traditions, lessons and values on to younger generations.
More than 20 organisations, service providers and charities have partnered with the Mogo Local Aboriginal Land Council and cultural centre Boomerang Meeting Place to make this year's NAIDOC celebration one of the region's biggest yet.
"Last year it was really successful, we saw about 1200 people. This year, we've got a lot more stall holders, cultural practitioners, free rides for the kids and a stronger focus on our elders," Aunty Kizzy said.
She said an "Elders Tent" will provide a space for First Nations Aunties and Uncles to relax, yarn and have lunch.
"We'll also be presenting Aunty Mary-Anne Nye with a community possum skin to celebrate her contribution to the community."
Celebrations will kick off at 10am on Saturday, July 8 at the Mogo Sportsground on Buckenbowra Road.
Cultural workshops with Aunty Kizzy, South Coast Seaweed, cultural group Muladha Gamara and the Batemans Bay Local Aboriginal Lands Council Rangers will begin from 11.30am at the oval's centre.
The welcome to country, flag raising and opening ceremonies will begin shortly after 10am, marking the beginning of a jam-packed timetable of live music and dancing.
Intergenerational Yuin choir, Djinama Yilaga will be a highlight on the main stage at 2pm, while Uncle Ron Callaghan, Sam Ellis and Carlie Remm will grace the stage earlier in the day.
The NAIDOC Big Day Out is a family-friendly, alcohol and drug-free celebration.
Organisers ask the community to come along to celebrate, acknowledge and pay respects to elders past and present.
Learn more about the NAIDOC Big Day Out at facebook.com.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
