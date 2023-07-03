Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Mogo's NAIDOC Big Day Out to attract thousands

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated July 3 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Head to the Mogo Sportsground on Saturday, July 8 to celebrate NAIDOC Week. Picture by Kat Patton Photography
Head to the Mogo Sportsground on Saturday, July 8 to celebrate NAIDOC Week. Picture by Kat Patton Photography

The Eurobodalla's biggest NAIDOC Week celebration of First Nations people, culture and community is happening mogo-dha (at Mogo).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.