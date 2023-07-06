NAIDOC Week
Celebrate in Mogo
Enjoy NAIDOC Week at the Mogo Sportsground on Saturday, July 8 from 10am. Watch cultural performances, listen to Walbunja elders, hear the intergenerational Djinama Yilaga Choir and connect with the south coast's Indigenous community during NAIDOC Week at this family-friendly event. Learn more and get involved at naidoc.org.au.
Andy Penkow
South Coast Singer-Songwriter
Sussex Inlet singer-songwriter Andy Penkow is visiting Smokey Dan's at Tomakin on July 8 for a night of contemporary blues and country inspired live music. Dive into the Golden Guitar Nominee's three-album songbook from 5pm and hear south coast duo Dust & Echoes warm up the stage for Andy. Book your ticket for $20 at events.humanitix.com.au.
Tilba Feast
Dinner at the Drom
As the Fungi Feastival draws to a close, the Dromedary Hotel in Central Tilba is hosting a three-course fungi-centric dinner on Tuesday, July 11. Taste truffle butter, mushroom bavarois, shimeji mushrooms and more at Tilba's historic pub and restaurant. Book your $80 spot for the 6.30pm dinner at events.humanitix.com.
NAIDOC at Narooma
Cultural Workshop
Celebrate the culture, language and art of First Nations people at a cultural workshop at the Narooma Library on Thursday, July 6 between 10.30am and 11.30am. A representative from the local Aboriginal community will share cultural stories, art, dance and methods of Indigenous jewellery making. Book your spot for this free event at eventbrite.com.
Yuin Exhibition
Natalie Bateman
This NAIDOC Week, see artworks from Walbunja woman Natalie Bateman at The BAS Centre in Moruya. Bateman draws inspiration from Yuin elders, ancestors and the land in her exhibition, minga bagan (mum's country). Head to The BAS Centre any day between 10am and 4pm - the exhibition closes July 16. Learn more at thebas.com.au.
Creative 4
Bay Art Exhibition
Four local female artists will have their works displayed in "Creative 4", a month-long exhibition at the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay. Discover the artists' inspirations, mediums and the narrative that has led them to create insightful, vibrant visual art. Head to the Bay Pavilions' Clyde Gallery before July 31, or learn more at baypavilions.com.au.
Get Creative
Pinot & Picasso
Help your kids get creative these school holidays at a family-friendly painting class at Mossy Point. Pinot & Picasso South Coast will offer inspiration, painting supplies, grazing platters and a great atmosphere at the Mossy Cafe on Friday, July 7 from 10am for the entire family. Book your spot for $60 at beta.pinotandpicasso.com.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
