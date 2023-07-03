Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Alison Pouliot was the keynote speaker for Fungi Feastival

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated July 4 2023 - 10:55am, first published 9:00am
Alison Pouliot autographed her latest book, Underground Lovers, for Annemarie Narraway in Tilba on Friday, June 30, as part of the Fungi Feastival. Picture by Marion Williams
For the organisers of the inaugural Fungi Feastival, Dr Alison Pouliot's seminar was a real highlight.

MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

