Entries for this year's River of Art Festival close on July 12.
With bigger prizes this year, the festival's chair Leanne Joyce, is encouraging people to get their entries in as quickly as possible.
Entries can be ceramics, paintings, photographs, digital art or sculpture.
"It covers the whole spectrum," Ms Joyce said.
Artists are invited to hold workshops and open studios while cafes, shops and other businesses are encouraged to display works of art.
The winner will receive $3500 while there is a $1500 prize for the runner-up and $500 for the highly recommended art work.
Festival visitors can also vote for their favourite art work in the People's Choice Award.
Finalists and awards will be presented at the gala opening on Friday, September 15, at Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay.
READ ALSO:
The theme of this year's festival is Celebrating Place.
It offers a regional platform for artists inspired by the environment and its people to create works that reflect culture, identity and history.
There will be major exhibitions at the Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre and the Mechanics Institute in Moruya, the Bay Pavilions and the Narooma School of Arts Gallery.
Ms Joyce said the festival extends from Durras Progress Hall to open studios in Bermagui and Cobargo.
"We call for entries from across the shire and across Australia," Ms Joyce said.
"There are so many amazing artists working in the shire and it is our hope to highlight them to visitors and the local community."
The River of Art Festival coincides with the whale migration and the spring harvest.
"September is a very special time on the southern NSW coastline and our region is truly a hidden gem," Ms Joyce said.
There is also a call-out for musicians to play at the Festival.
"The feedback is that people love going to a cafe and hearing live music and visiting an exhibition and enjoying live music afterwards," she said.
The festival's program will include more than 100 exhibitions, open studios, workshops and performances.
It will culminate in a special evening event at Moruya Showground called 'Luminous: Celebrating Place' on Saturday, September 23, the start of the school holidays.
"The diversity of events and creativity presents a rare opportunity to rediscover the produce, beauty and community of the south coast between Bermagui on the Sapphire Coast and Durras in the Shoalhaven," Ms Joyce said.
So the call is out for artists, musicians and venues to list events on the festival's website by July 12.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.