Entries for Eurobodalla's River of Art Festival close July 12

By Marion Williams
Updated July 4 2023 - 8:50am, first published 8:30am
The River of Art Festival will run from September 15 to September 24. Artists, live performers and venues need to enter their events by July 12. Picture supplied.
Entries for this year's River of Art Festival close on July 12.

Marion Williams

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

