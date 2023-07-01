Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Operation Safer Communities sees 13 people charged

Updated July 2 2023 - 5:21pm, first published July 1 2023 - 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Operation Safer Communities was happening in the South Coast. File picture.
Operation Safer Communities was happening in the South Coast. File picture.

Thirteen people have been charged with domestic violence (DV) offences, after an operation on the state's South Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.