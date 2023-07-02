Narooma Public School's NAIDOC Week assembly was a joy to behold.
The children sang, spoke and danced from the heart, leaving a tear in many an eye at the assembly's end.
Almost every pupil at the school participated and their performances were flawless.
It was impossible to believe they had never rehearsed together as a school as one group of children filed neatly off the stage and another group took its place.
Three pupils spoke about what NAIDOC Week and this year's theme of For Our Elders meant to them.
The NAIDOC Drummers were the first to perform, singing in Dhurga and beating drums.
The NAIDOC Dancers followed, singing a song written by prominent Yuin Elder Guboo Ted Thomas.
His daughter Lynne, who is the school's Aboriginal education advisor, explained it was about trees and everything that returned to the earth.
Pupils in Years 3 and 4 chanted a welcome, again in Dhurga language.
Year 1 sang a song, incorporating some dazzling dance moves.
The Dolphins class performed a play that told the story of how Barunguba became an island and how his floating body can still be seen with his mother Gulaga and his younger sibling Najanuga watching over him.
The final performance was by the Kindergarten classes singing a song written by Ms Thomas and the school's music teacher Michelle Garcia.
Ms Thomas talked about her father, who was born under a gum tree in Jembalcumbene during the gold rush.
"In his life he was an important man and he pushed for a lot of important things for Aboriginal people and the community," she said.
That included launching a protest, alongside Jack Campbell and Percy Mumbler, against logging on what was then called Mumbulla Mountain in 1977.
They made claims to have both that mountain and the one then called Mount Dromedary recognised as Aboriginal sites of significance .
Biamanga National Park was listed in 1998 and Gulaga National Park in 2001.
The parks are managed jointly by National Parks and Wildlife Service and Aboriginal Boards of Management.
Ms Thomas said the Boards of Management develop programs on how best to look after country.
Prizes were awarded for a Guess the Dhurga word competition and as part of NAIDOC Week, four children won Perpetual Awards for caring for country, leadership, sporting and academic.
School principal Paul Sweeney thanked Ms Garcia and Ms Thomas for their Music and Creative Culture program which was instrumental to the assembly.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
