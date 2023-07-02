Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cobargo Bushfire Resilience Centre capturing the bushfire story

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated July 3 2023 - 9:24am, first published 8:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhonda Ayliffe, vice-chair of the Cobargo Bushfire Resilience Centre, is calling for people with videos and stills from the Black Summer bushfires to share them for the micro-films being made for the centre. Picture by Marion Williams.
Rhonda Ayliffe, vice-chair of the Cobargo Bushfire Resilience Centre, is calling for people with videos and stills from the Black Summer bushfires to share them for the micro-films being made for the centre. Picture by Marion Williams.

If you were impacted by the Badja Forest Road bushfire and have videos or stills of it, Cobargo Bushfire Resilience Centre wants to hear from you this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.