Broulee's running extraordinaire Jaylah Hancock-Cameron has recorded a new personal best time, shaving two seconds off her previous best.
Jaylah sprinted to success at Lanford Park near Manchester in the 800m heat, reaching the finish line in 2:02.78.
British athlete, 22-year-old Sarah Calvert followed just .66 seconds behind Jaylah at the British Milers Club race day.
21-year-old Jaylah has now scored two wins in less than a week during the second European tour of her career.
She hit the tracks on June 21 for the Bracknell Mick Marlow Memorial event west of London for a 1500m sprint against nine British contenders.
The Aussie reigned supreme, reaching the finish line 11 seconds before her opponents.
She was just one second off surpassing her 1500m personal best of 4:10.54.
Jaylah's tour with the British Milers Club will continue on Saturday, July 1 when she competes in the Watford Grand Prix 1500m dash against athletes from Chile, the United Kingdom, Kenya and Sweden.
She also placed fifth in an 800m race in Vienna, Austria on June 17, finishing with a time of 2:03.41.
Jaylah's success comes after a strong result at the NSW XC Relay Championships in Sydney and her 800m run in Geneva on June 10.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
