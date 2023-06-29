Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Opinion

It's crazy but I'm frightened by the sound of a telephone

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 30 2023 - 8:16am, first published 8:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grumpy Old Man: Something new is giving me plenty of pleasure
Grumpy Old Man: Something new is giving me plenty of pleasure

Back in 1980 Robert Palmer released a song called Looking for Clues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.