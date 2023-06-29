Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Former Batemans Bay High School student Genevieve Delves wins Bowls Australian Open

By Warren Shipley
Updated June 29 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 1:02pm
Raymond Terrace duo Genevieve Delves and Natasha Van Eldik won the Australian Open women's pairs title. Picture supplied
Raymond Terrace duo Genevieve Delves and Natasha Van Eldik mounted a comeback to remember on their way to taking out the Australian Open women's pairs title 19-16 at the Gold Coast on Friday, June 23.

