Where to celebrate NAIDOC Week in the Eurobodalla

Rhonnie South says next week is a grand opportunity for all the people of Eurobodalla to celebrate Aboriginal heritage and culture.
As coordinator of community development, Ms South said Eurobodalla Council was supporting many events and activities right through NAIDOC Week, which runs from Sunday, July 2-9 this year.
"I really encourage people to get along to council's forecourt in Moruya at 10am on Monday when the flag raising ceremony kicks off NAIDOC Week events," Ms South said.
"It features Trish Ellis, Bunja Smith, Maladha Gamara, and students from Moruya Public School - an opportunity to celebrate this country's amazing history and culture right here on Yuin Country."
Ms South said Eurobodalla Libraries would each screen the documentary Yuin Country Explored.
"If you haven't seen it already, get along to the Batemans Bay Library at 2pm on Tuesday, the Moruya Library at 5pm on Thursday or the Narooma Library at 10.30am on Friday," she said.
The libraries are celebrating NAIDOC Week with other cultural activities - stories, music, dance, painting and jewellery making. Visit the libraries webpage to find out more."
Ms South said Council was also supporting events run by other organisations.
"On Wednesday, Grand Pacific Health are hosting the Elders Move and Grove at the Moruya RSL Hall from 12 to 4pm. On Thursday there'll be a Cultural Dance and Picnic Day, hosted by headspace, on the Batemans Bay foreshore. And on Saturday, Boomerang Meeting Place are hosting Mogo's Big Day Out," Ms South said.
Ms South said all of the events as part of NAIDOC week were free and that she looked forward to seeing people join in.
