Two clinics aimed at treating vertigo and migraines have opened on the Far South Coast.
The South Coast Dizzy Clinic has opened its doors in Moruya and in Merimbula with both clinics offering treatment and management for a range of vestibular and dizziness conditions.
The brainchild of Jordan Loveridge, the Dizzy Clinic aims to help people who experience vertigo, dizziness, unsteadiness, and other balance-related issues.
"I've worked in this industry for a long time," Mr Loveridge said. "I've always done dizzy stuff as a general physio, and I wanted to create a dedicated clinic where it was just vertigo.
"Our team of highly experienced vestibular physiotherapists are some of the most experienced vestibular physiotherapists in the state. Our team work closely with GPs, ENTs, and Neurologists to provide comprehensive and effective evidence-based health treatment for vertigo and dizziness.
"Our goal is to help patients regain their balance and improve their well-being," Mr Loveridge said.
The name Dizzy Clinic was inspired by the sensation of vertigo.
"It's quite funny to think about the word dizzy," he said.
"People chuckle and laugh, but it came about simply because it's the best way of describing what most people feel.
"Vertigo can affect people of all ages. People over the age of 50 are the most at risk, and females are more likely to suffer from vertigo compared to males.
"I try and bring awareness to vertigo. It's an invisible condition. People who don't have vertigo, never truly understand the struggle.
"Half of our consult is normalizing some symptoms, trying to educate them and just setting some expectations that you don't have to live with vertigo with dizziness anymore."
The South Coast Dizzy Clinic is equipped with the latest technology to assist with the assessment and management of vertigo and other vestibular conditions.
"All our clinicians use advanced technology in accurately diagnosing vestibular conditions, with all our clinics using infrared video Vesticam goggles to assess eye movements," Mr Loveridge said.
"Recent research shows that when examining a patient in room light, a clinician can miss around 66 per cent of abnormal eye movements related to vestibular pathology. The use of infrared video goggles or ENG can detect 100 per cent of these abnormal eye movements."
Mr Loveridge said the Far South Coast Clinics are an expansion of the four existing clinics in the Illawarra, Nowra, Milton and Bowral and hopes to tie their services in alongside doctors in the region.
"Our goal is to work along side and establish strong relationships with local doctors and other health professionals, and support their services in providing safe and evidence-based assessment and treatment to their 'dizzy patients'.
"All our consultations are extended, to ensure thorough education and reassurance to our patients," he said.
Vertigo is the symptom of spinning or false movement, including dizziness and unsteadiness and can be triggered by several inner ear vestibular conditions.
Mr Loveridge said people with vertigo often experience a spinning sense of dizziness when rolling over in bed, looking up, or looking down.
"The biggest thing with vertigo and other vestibular conditions is the assessment. Vertigo is the symptom, not the diagnosis. So we work out what's causing your vertigo," he said.
The Dizzy Clinic also helps treat vestibular migraines.
"The most common group are women around 35 - 45 years old," he said.
"It's something that we see in a lot of people. It's about doing the right assessment or getting the right diagnosis."
The South Coast Dizzy Clinics are open now in Moruya and in Merimbula.
No referrals are needed and you can book online at www.dizzysc.com.au or via the phone on 4209 3503.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
