Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

South Coast Dizzy Clinic opens doors in Moruya, Merimbula

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated June 29 2023 - 8:46am, first published 7:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Loveridge will open the South Coast Dizzy Clinic in Moss Vale. Picture Supplied.
Jordan Loveridge will open the South Coast Dizzy Clinic in Moss Vale. Picture Supplied.

Two clinics aimed at treating vertigo and migraines have opened on the Far South Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.