Delightfully spacious home

7 Sorrel Place, Catalina
$850,000
Agency: Elders Batemans Bay
Contact: Rebecca Shepheard 0413 580 309
Inspect: By appointment
This charming, two-level home is perfect for first home buyers, growing families and savvy investors alike.
Step inside and you are immediately drawn to the raked high ceilings and pleasantly spacious living areas, featuring wooden flooring and ceiling fans throughout. The well-appointed kitchen is complete with an island bench, making it perfect for entertaining. The large deck, directly off the main living and kitchen area, offers a seamless indoor-outdoor flow.
Rebecca Shepheard, real estate agent, says utmost privacy is afforded.
"Being an elevated home, you have no neighbours looking in to your most active areas," Rebecca said. "Your lounge room is very private, the back deck, which is great for entertaining, is partially covered and also has an outlook that is over everybody else's homes and gardens, so there's nobody directly looking in."
The bedrooms are carpeted, with built-in robes in two bedrooms, and a luxurious walk-in wardrobe and large ensuite in the main. There is also a convenient two-way main bathroom, and a dedicated study area.
Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac, the property boasts a generous 942 square metre block size with a fully fenced yard, immaculately manicured and established gardens, a veggie patch, and chicken coop. There is under-house storage, a double garage, workshop and second large, tiled entertainment area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.