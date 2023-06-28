Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mourning Country featuring Uncle Noel Butler in line for Far South Film Festival award

Updated June 28 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uncle Noel whistles in the hope that a surviving bird would whistle back. Picture supplied
Uncle Noel whistles in the hope that a surviving bird would whistle back. Picture supplied

YOU can almost smell the burnt and ash-ridden wasteland in Andrew Kaineder's documentary Mourning Country* (2020).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.