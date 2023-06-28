Gabbie Johnson has made Batemans Bay Seahawks history by becoming the first female Seahawk to play 50 games.
Johnson is one of the few women to have played in the women's senior team since it was established in 2019. She celebrated the historic milestone with a win against the Googong Hogs on June 24.
Senior women's captain Claudia Ferguson said the team had experienced some disjointed seasons after the Seahawks were cut from the AFL Canberra competition when Batemans Bay was named a hotspot during the pandemic.
Now, as the Seahawks approach the final six rounds of the 2023 season, a suite of players are eyeing their 50-game milestone.
"It's exciting to see such healthy numbers of new players this year, helped along by team stalwarts like Gabbie who is very inspirational and encouraging," Ferguson said.
READ MORE:
"She's an all-round top chick and athlete."
Johnson was named AFL Canberra Women's Grade 2 "best and fairest" in 2022, after only picking up a footy during the Seahawks' debut season.
Ferguson said Johnson's speed, performance and talent are admired by her team and opponents.
"Her speed on the field is what she is remembered for."
Ferguson said 50 games isn't normally celebrated in the Seahawks community, but the team wanted to "make a fuss" for Gabbie - a dedicated, longstanding player.
Other senior female Seahawks are approaching their milestones, including Ali Ryan (48), Karmen Wickham (45), Lynda Byrn (43), Claudia Ferguson (44) and Brahe Reid (39).
Seahawks steal Hogs' thunder
Johnson, Ferguson, Ali Ryan, Emma Hunt and Claire Ison were the team's best players at the Googong Hogs showdown, who are at the top of the ladder.
The Seahawks took advantage of home turf at Hanging Rock in Batemans Bay, rectifying some bad blood.
Ferguson said their Round 3 clash against the Googong Hogs ended in a draw and the two teams congratulated each other, only for the umpire to realise one goal had not been accounted for.
The final scorecard meant the Seahawks narrowly lost the April 29 game.
Goals were scored by Claudia Ferguson, Sophie Dunn, Ali Ryan and Sophie Alves, allowing the Seahawks to come away with a 34-10 victory in Round 10.
Ferguson said the senior women are committed to a season win.
Batemans Bay Seahawks Round 11 Results:
Senior Womens (AFL Canberra Community Women's Division 1): Seahawks def. Googong Hogs 34-10
Senior Mens (AFL Canberra Community Men's Division 1): Seahawks def. Googong Hogs 84-68
Reserve Mens (AFL Canberra Community Men's Division 2): Googong Hogs def. Seahawks 74-37
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.