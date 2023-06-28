Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Our People

Gabbie Johnson makes Seahawks history with 50 games

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated June 28 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 12:35pm
Seahawks captain Claudia Ferguson (left) and Ali Thompson "chaired off" Gabbie Johnson after her 50th Seahawks game. Picture supplied
Gabbie Johnson has made Batemans Bay Seahawks history by becoming the first female Seahawk to play 50 games.

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

