Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Free business health checks coming to Batemans Bay

Updated June 28 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 10:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda of Eurobodalla Workwear and Embroidery started up her small business last year with the help of the Business Connect Program. Picture supplied
Belinda of Eurobodalla Workwear and Embroidery started up her small business last year with the help of the Business Connect Program. Picture supplied

Business owners and entrepreneurs in the Eurobodalla can stay "ahead of the curve" with free business health checks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.