Business owners and entrepreneurs in the Eurobodalla can stay "ahead of the curve" with free business health checks.
For the first time, the Eurobodalla Shire Council is teaming up with Service NSW's Business Connect and not-for-profit business advisory Enterprise Plus to offer tailored support to businesses.
The council's economic manager Teresa Lever said the business health checks are a one-on-one session with an independent business advisor who can share tools and tips to help safeguard businesses.
"We're seeing a change in economic conditions and want to make sure businesses know where to put their time and energy when reviewing their business plans," she said.
The confidential health checks run for 45 minutes and can cover digital development, marketing and infrastructure.
"The health check can be a great starting point to get in touch with industry specialists.
READ MORE:
"We want to talk to business owners to assess any vulnerabilities, minimise risks and find a fix so businesses stay healthy."
Sessions are available in Batemans Bay on Wednesday, July 12.
Ms Lever said as part of the NSW Business Connect Program, the sessions can offer up to eight hours of free support.
"Start-ups are also welcome to book a session."
She said business health checks will roll out to other parts of the shire depending on interest.
Register for a free business health check at eventribite.com.au or contact Ms Lever at Teresa.Lever@esc.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.