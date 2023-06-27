Two Narooma High School students are stoked at their experience of being included in Sculpture for Clyde's student exhibition this month.
Year 10 students Alec Bond and Shaylee Henry collaborated with three other students on their life-sized sculptures.
The sculptures are literally life-sized because they used their bodies to make them.
"We wrapped packing tape around ourselves," Alec said.
"Miss Schroder, one of the art teachers, it was her idea."
From that starting point the students did many different sketches to develop ideas of what they intended the sculptures to depict and mean.
Some of the statues were painted while Shaylee's is adorned with a ballerina's skirt fashioned from strips of newspaper.
"We could use any means necessary to make it what we meant it to be," Alec said.
They also did considerable research, including into the work of Antony Gormley.
He is a British sculptor who is known for his work that explores the relationship of the body with space.
"He has some permanent works set up along the coast to show how the change in environment can affect humans," Alec said.
Alec's work, which he created with fellow students Harmony and Nina, is called Memento mori, Latin for remember you will die.
"It is about how climate change is going to kill us," Alec said.
Shaylee made her work The Fallen Sonnet with her friend and fellow student Summer Hoskins.
"Our idea was a ballerina posing. It literally fell over," Shaylee said.
It was tricky and time-consuming to make because the top half is based on Summer's body and the other half is based on Shaylee's.
Staff members helped the students transport their sculptures to Batemans Bay by bus and to stabilise them for the exhibition
Although they didn't win anything, they thoroughly enjoyed the experience and learnt a lot.
"It was inspiring," Alec said.
"If we get to do it again, we will definitely be thinking about what we saw."
From making their sculptures, the students learnt about the process of sculpture-making in general, as well as how time-consuming it is.
"We learnt how descriptive we can be in our sculpture," Shaylee said.
Both intend to study art in Year 12.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
