The death occurred on 23 rd inst. at Nelligen, of Mr. Michael White. Born in 1848 at Sydney, where he received his education, Mr. White came to Moruya in the latter sixties. He started business here as a boot-maker, but afterwards removed to Araluen. Returning to Moruya a few years later he married Miss Mary, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. P. Browne, of Yarragee. [They] went to Walgett and carried on the boot-making business for some years, ... then to Blayney and conducted one of the principal hotel businesses. [Then] Mr. White purchased the Steam Packet Hotel at Nelligen, which Mrs. White and family capably managed for a number of years. Failing health compelled them to dispose of the business, and they retired to Sydney. A few years ago, they came to reside on their property in Gundary. Disposing of the house and land to Mr. T. Flood, the old couple returned to Nelligen and with their daughter Maggie, took over the general store there. His wife predeceased him only four years ago. Left to mourn their loss are Mrs. D. Cameron (Tilba), Mrs. J. Shoebridge (Milton), Mrs. Miles (Bombala), Miss White (Nelligen) and Mr. F. White (Nelligen). ...