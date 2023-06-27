Late former councillor and steadfast member of the Eurobodalla community Maureen Nathan has been honoured at the unveiling of a sculpture in Batemans Bay.
Ms Nathan's impact on the Eurobodalla has lingered beyond her passing in July 2022 with her $100,000 donation towards the sculpture's design and creation.
In line with Ms Nathan's wishes, her son Adam and the council's creative arts coordinator Indi Carmichael continued working to install the sculpture after her death.
The sculpture, named "Soar", was created by sculptor Terri Watling from Everlon Group and was officially unveiled at the Hanging Rock Sports Complex on Sunday, June 25.
Ms Carmichael said the sculpture is a "heroic" celebration of Ms Nathan's life and battle with cancer.
"During Maureen's battle with ovarian cancer, she wanted to leave behind something that celebrated life - a sculpture that was uplifting and made your spirits soar," Ms Carmichael said.
The sculpture portrays an abstract human-like figure reaching to take flight. The work was completed with a detailed mosaic design that represents coastal elements found in the Eurobodalla.
Smaller tiles in the mosaic resemble native blue crabs which are found in the waters near Hanging Rock, while gold tiles represent the Old Mogo Gold Rush Colony that Ms Nathan established in 1999 and lost in the Black Summer bushfires.
Ms Nathan migrated to Australia from South Africa as a teenager and met her husband, Robert Legeay in Batemans Bay.
She is remembered as a "respected and highly valued" former pharmacist, supporter of the arts and active business chamber and community member.
"Maureen's wish was for people to look at it and feel a sense of freedom and aspire to just about anything they had their mind to," Ms Carmichael said.
Eighty people including Ms Nathan's family, friends and former colleagues commemorated her life and contribution to the community at the sculpture's unveiling.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
