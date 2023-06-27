Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Our People

Former Eurobodalla councillor and business owner Maureen Nathan honoured with Hanging Rock sculpture

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated June 27 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:31pm
Family, friends and colleagues of Maureen Nathan cheered as a sculpture celebrating her life and achievements was unveiled at Hanging Rock. Picture supplied
Late former councillor and steadfast member of the Eurobodalla community Maureen Nathan has been honoured at the unveiling of a sculpture in Batemans Bay.

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

