There are still more than two more weeks crammed with activities relating to all things fungi.
The inaugural month-long Fungi Feastvial kicked off on Friday, June 16.
Events so far have included mushroom growing workshops, truffle hunts, fungi photography workshops and the special screening of a visually stunning documentary.
If you missed out on these events there are more workshops on mushroom growing and fungi photography, as well as truffle hunts, between Batemans Bay and Eden as the Fungi Feastival continues through to July 16.
Additionally, on Wednesday, June 28, the movie-length documentary The Truffle Hunters, will screen at Narooma Kinema at 7pm. and truffle toasties will be available.
The documentary follows a group of ageing men hunting in the woods of northern Italy, for a prized quarry, the Alba truffle.
It gets great reviews for having great characters and for being funny and beautifully framed.
There are fungi-themed dinners at Il Passaggio in Bermagui on July 1, at Dromedary Hotel on Tuesday, July 11 and a truffle dinner at Wheelers in Merimbula on Thursday, July 13.
Fungi expert Alison Pouliot will speak at Central Tilba at 7pm on Friday, June 30, about her latest book Underground Lovers - A foray in fungal realms.
Ms Pouliot will also hold four-hour workshops in Cobargo on Saturday, July 1, and in the Eurobodalla Regional Botanical Gardens on Sunday, July 2. Both start at 10,30am.
Kelly Eastwood is running a fungi cooking workshop on Saturday, July 8, and nine restaurants and cafes are offering fungi meals or products daily.
These include Mr Bold in Narooma, Tilba Bakery and Real Dairy in Central Tilba and, in Eden, the Fig Café and the Australasia.
Fresh oyster mushrooms and truffles along with fungi tea towels, pottery and stamps will be available at the Tilba Markets
For more information and to book Fungi Feastival events visit www.fungifeastival.com.au
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
