Entries are now open for the Mayor's Writing Competition.
In this year's competition, the Eurobodalla's young, enthusiastic writers are asked to focus their works on the theme of "Change".
Mayor Mathew Hatcher said the annual competition encourages authors between the ages of five and 18 to submit original essays, poems or creative short stories.
"I chose 'change' because we've all seen so much change in our lives over the past few years," he said.
Last year's competition saw Bella Morris of Batemans Bay High School win the Mayor's competition for her age group with her short story, 'The Tale of a Traitor'.
Kasarni Small, Ruby Southan, Maizi Minihan, Zara McCarthy and Emilia Klekowska also won awards in the 2022 competition.
"I was amazed by the talent and creativity last year and can't wait to see what students come up with," Cr Hatcher said.
The overall winner will receive the Syd Hayes Creative Writing Award, a handcrafted pen by Richard Turvey and the Mayor's Writing Competition perpetual shield to display at their school.
Some of the prizes up for grabs include book vouchers, family passes to Mogo Wildlife Park, stationery and a copy of the Mayor's Writing Competition Anthology.
Competition entries close on Friday, August 25. Visit any of the shire's libraries or learn more on the council's website.
