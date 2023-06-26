New rescue vehicle for Narooma Rescue Squad - VRA Rescue NSW

Narooma Rescue Squad - VRA Rescue NSW has a new specialist rescue vehicle worth $480,000.
It was officially handed over to the squad by the Minister for Emergency Service, Jihad Dib, in Dubbo on Saturday, May 27.
It was one of five medium rescue vehicles allocated to Leeton, Lithgow, Merriawa, Narooma and Corowa squads.
Two 4WD remote access light rescue vehicles went to the Quirindi and Guyra squads, while a specialist rescue support vehicle and a 4WD command and logistics support vehicle were allocated to operate across NSW.
VRA Rescue NSW commissioner Brenton Charlton conveyed his deep appreciation for the ongoing and unwavering support of the NSW Government in providing vital resources and state-of-the-art technology.
The new specialist vehicle enhances the safety of their highly skilled rescue specialists.
It enables them to deliver world-class rescue services in rural, regional and remote NSW around the clock, regardless of the environment or terrain.
Since receiving the new rescue vehicle, Narooma Rescue Squad has used it for a general land search for a missing woman on Gulaga and to help police to gain entry to an elderly gentleman's home in Bermagui.
Narooma Rescue Squad Captain Malcolm Barry said the squad members are very grateful for the new rescue vehicle which has enhanced its fleet and will allow rescue members continue to serve the community with the best tools available.
"Narooma Rescue Squad - VRA Rescue NSW plays a crucial role in our local community, providing vital emergency response services," Mr Barry said.
