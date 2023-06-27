Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tathra Sea Eagles steal win from Batemans Bay Tigers for second time in Group 16 season

Updated June 27 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Batemans Bay Tigers headed south to meet the Tathra Sea Eagles on Saturday, June 24. Picture via Tathra Sea Eagles Facebook
The Batemans Bay Tigers headed south to meet the Tathra Sea Eagles on Saturday, June 24. Picture via Tathra Sea Eagles Facebook

The Batemans Bay Tigers fought hard against the Tathra Sea Eagles in Round 10 of the Group 16 season and have come away with a 34-20 loss.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.