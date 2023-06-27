The Batemans Bay Tigers fought hard against the Tathra Sea Eagles in Round 10 of the Group 16 season and have come away with a 34-20 loss.
The Tigers hit the turf at the Tathra Country Club for their second meet-up of the season with the Sea Eagles.
The Batemans Bay team previously met the Sea Eagles in Round 1, with the Bay's Brent Lamb scoring his team's only try of the match.
On June 24, Lamb proved successful again, landing his team's first try at the 4-minute mark.
Tigers coach Brenden Fernley said the team started strong.
"We didn't execute as well as we would've liked to, and Tathra defended pretty well," he said.
Sea Eagles' five-eighth Clay Ellison rounded out the first half with two tries.
Tigers prop Chris O'meley was named man of the match, while Fernley said Jimmy Desaxe and Bayden Payne were key players in the Round 10 clash.
Lochlan Whittington and Sam Taylor landed tries in the final 20 minutes.
"There was still a bit of hope at that point," Fernley said.
"At the end of the day, we're looking to really enjoy our footy."
He said the Tigers were still missing some key individuals coming into the Round 10 match.
"It looks like we'll have key guys out again [next week], but it means someone else gets a chance."
Next on the Bay Tigers' calendar is a meet-up with the Bombala Blue Heelers, who are tracking two spots below the Tigers on the Group 16 ladder.
"If we want to play the semis, we've got to win this game. We'll approach it with a different mindset and see whether we get a good response."
After Round 10, the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs sit at the top of the ladder, followed by the Eden Tigers and Tathra Sea Eagles.
Batemans Bay Tigers Group 16 Round 10 results:
First Grade: Tathra Sea Eagles def. Batemans Bay Tigers 34-20
Reserve Grade: Tathra Sea Eagles def. Batemans Bay Tigers 30-0
Ladies League Tag: Batemans Bay Tigers forfeit against Tathra Sea Eagles
Under 18s: BYE
Narooma Devils Group 16 Round 10 results:
First Grade: Eden Tigers def. Narooma Devils 34-16
Under 18s: Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs def. Narooma Devils 50-24
