Update:
The Bay Waters Holiday Resort in North Batemans Bay was twice damaged by a blaze that began at 4.42pm on Sunday, June 25.
A Fire & Rescue NSW spokesperson originally told the Bay Post the fire was extinguished by 5.20pm, however they later confirmed that Fire & Rescue were alerted to a reignition at about 8pm.
Police and the Rural Fire Service also attended the blaze, arriving shortly after 8pm to the same building in flames.
The spokesperson said firefighters left the units shortly before 7pm after extinguishing the first blaze, only to be called back one hour later.
An exclusion zone was set up around the two-storey building.
Police provided security and stayed at the site overnight.
Original Story:
A fire that has damaged a unit at a North Batemans Bay holiday resort is being investigated.
Fire & Rescue NSW were alerted to the fire in the afternoon of Sunday, June 25.
A Fire & Rescue spokesperson said they were informed at 4.42pm that a double-storey row of motel units were alight.
The fire caused damage to the roof and one of the eight units at Bay Waters Holiday Resort near the Princes Highway.
The spokesperson said all were evacuated from the building.
Six Fire & Rescue trucks and the Rural Fire Service worked to extinguish the fire until about 5.20pm.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
