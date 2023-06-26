The spotlight is warm, costumes are getting final touch-ups and students are perfecting their lines ahead of Carroll College Broulee's latest musical production: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Students and teachers have been preparing the vibrant, fantastical production for six months, and are excited to invite audiences in to Willy Wonka's wondrous factory from June 27.
Teachers Teagan Lomax and Anna Smart are directing the musical, which is a modern adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic.
"We cast [the production] at the end of last year and started rehearsing in week one [this year]. It's been huge," said Ms Lomax.
She said the imaginative, mystical elements of the musical drew students to the production immediately.
"The songs are a bit more modern and there are the old throwback songs like 'Pure Imagination', but the songs that each of the golden ticket winners sings are modern and fun."
She said audiences can expect the same classic Wonka story with a few modern twists.
Year 10 student Erin Drewsen plays Charlie Bucket, the patient golden ticket winner who stays humble during the outlandish chocolate factory tour.
Erin said she had never heard of the musical version of the Roald Dahl story until the school announced the production late last year.
"I immediately downloaded the soundtrack and listened to it like crazy," she said.
She said her favourite song is "I've Got a Golden Ticket".
"We have a dance scene in the "Bucket Shack" which is fun.
"Capturing the joy and happiness of those characters has been awesome."
Year 12 student Raphi Herford is a self-professed thespian and plays the imaginative, iconic Willy Wonka.
"It's been a challenge getting all the tempos correct [in the songs].
"My favourite scene is the last scene. Every time I do it I feel like I'm going to start choking up."
Come and dive into the world of Wonka at Carroll College on June 27, 28 and 29. The production starts at 6.30pm in the Carroll College hall.
Get your tickets at trybooking.com.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
