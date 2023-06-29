Tradies Day
Moruya Jockey Club
Friday, June 30 is Tradies Day at the Moruya Jockey Club. Come see the action with eight races, fashions on the field and an inaugural 100-metre sprint which will see the winner take home $250. Tradies are encouraged to come dressed in their best tradie or "flano" outfit and bring along their white card for free entry. Learn more at moruyajockeyclub.com.au.
NAIDOC Documentary
Yuin Country Explored
As part of the Eurobodalla's NAIDOC Week celebrations, "Yuin Country Explored", a documentary capturing the spirit, stories and strength of the First Nations people of our region, will show at the Batemans Bay Library on July 4, Moruya Library on July 6 and Narooma Library on July 7. Learn more at eventbrite.com.
Country Tribute
Urban & Adams
Australian artist Craig Woodward will embody the talent and sounds of Keith Urban and Bryan Adams in "Somebody Like You", a tribute to the legendary artists. Come to the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club from 7pm on Saturday, July 1 to hear hits like "Summer of 69'", "Days Go By" and "Run To You". Book your spot at stickytickets.com.au.
Creative 4
Bay Art Exhibition
Margaret Allen, Jennie Tasker, Suzanne Shelley, and Kristen Arrayet will have their works displayed in "Creative 4" opening on July 1 at 2pm. Discover the artists' inspirations, mediums and the narrative that has led them to create insightful, vibrant visual art. Head to the Bay Pavilions' Clyde Gallery from July 1, or learn more at baypavilions.com.au.
Fungi Foray
Alison Pouliot
Ecologist, environmental photographer and author Alison Pouliot will speak about the often overlooked wonders of fungi at the Big Hall in Central Tilba at 7pm on June 30. Hear about stories of fungi in the Australian desert, Icelandic glaciers and America's Cascade Mountains in this thrilling talk. Book your spot at fungifeastival.com.au.
NAIDOC Week
Flag Raising
The council will mark the start of NAIDOC Week on Monday, July 3 at 10am. Everyone is welcome to the ceremony, which will be held on the lawns in front of council chambers in Moruya. Muladha Gamara will perform a smoking ceremony, Aunty Trish Ellis will deliver a welcome to country and Bunja Smith will raise the flag. Learn more on 4474 1302.
Truffle Hunt
Gulaga Gold
As part of the south coast's inaugural Fungi Feastival, Gulaga Gold in Dignam's Creek near Central Tilba will host a truffle hunt on Saturday, July 1. Experience the thrill of a truffle hunt with Fiona, Alan and the truffle dogs as you discover the fertile grounds beneath Gulaga Mountain. Book your spot at gulagagold.com.au.
