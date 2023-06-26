Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
The water may be chilly, but fish are still biting these school holidays

By Jewie Josh
Updated June 26 2023 - 10:42am, first published 10:41am
Our local gun diver Kate Rogers has been putting in long hours offshore to catch bluefin tuna.
Clyde River

The activity on the Clyde has slowed down significantly due to a decrease in water temperature, which currently stands at 13 degrees. There are still opportunities to catch a few bream and flathead, particularly around the main bridge area.

