The activity on the Clyde has slowed down significantly due to a decrease in water temperature, which currently stands at 13 degrees. There are still opportunities to catch a few bream and flathead, particularly around the main bridge area.
As winter approaches, jewfish are making their way upstream. If you need fresh bait, Little Island is a great spot to find plenty of mullet and garfish.
Impressive-sized snapper have been captured in shallow waters using burley as bait. The clear water conditions call for a lighter line when fishing.
White squid jigs have proven effective in South Durras for catching squid. There are plenty of salmon and tailor along the beaches spanning from Bermagui to Ulladulla.
Late afternoon fishing continues to yield satisfying hauls of tiger flathead and snapper at depths of 45 to 60 metres. It is crucial to remain cautious due to the ongoing presence of whales in the area. Exercise utmost care and vigilance while navigating the waters to ensure the safety of both the fishermen and the majestic marine mammals.
Numerous bluefin tuna have been successfully captured along the eastern coastline, often accompanied by a blend of yellowfin tuna. Vessels originating from Batemans Bay have embarked on expeditions up to 45 miles offshore to secure these prized catches.
The upcoming week's forecast indicates a minor swell with westerly winds, resulting in pleasant conditions closer to the shore. Inshore areas can expect favourable weather. However, offshore waters may be a bit choppy, requiring extra caution and preparedness for those venturing farther out to sea.
Tip of the week: For optimal results, the recommended burley blend consists of a combination of tuna oil and chicken pellets. This mixture has proven to be highly effective in enticing fish.
Jewie Josh (Josh Badenoch) owns Badenoch Fishing Charters in Batemans Bay. Call Josh on 0412 844 296 for a day out exploring the coastline, fishing or whale watching. Follow him on Instagram (@jewiejosh_badenoch_charters) and Facebook.
