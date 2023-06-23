The curing curiosity: A guide to preserved meat

Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.



The world of preserved meats is rather broad with a massive range of types, methods and flavours available. Just about every culture around the world has at least one type of preserved meat that came about during times of need.



Whether you're already familiar with types of preserved meat such as beef biltong packets or looking to start curing your meats, this guide will give you a comprehensive overview of this delectable piece of cuisine.

What is preserved meat and how is it made?

The preservation of meat is all-encompassing and is a term used to describe a variety of methods that humans have used throughout history to stop meat from going bad.



It was particularly used during times of scarcity so humans could provide adequate sustenance even when access to food was limited. Methods such as smoking, salting, canning and drying are all used to further extend the shelf life of these goods.



The process of preserving meat can be complex and time-consuming, but with the right techniques, it is a practice that can yield delicious and flavourful results.

The benefits of preserving meat

It's not only a great way to extend shelf life but many preserve meats to enhance the taste of their meals, and to improve the nutritional qualities of the food.



These methods can also save you money if you buy larger pieces of meat in bulk for cheaper and then use a preservation method to avoid spoilage.



Preserving meat also results in improved taste and texture. This is because the natural process of anaerobic fermentation breaks down the connective tissues, resulting in more tender, flavourful meat, this is very common in aged steaks.



Beyond just taste, preserving meat can also be healthier, as natural preservation methods avoid added preservatives and chemicals often found in store-bought meat products.

Different methods for preserving meat

When we hear about meat preservation, the processes might seem too complicated but there are several different methods and while they may take some time they can be incredibly simple.



Let's take a look at some of the most common methods and what they involve.

Curing

The method you're probably most familiar with is curing, curing involves adding salt and spices to the meat to draw out moisture, creating an environment where bacteria cannot survive.



While some common varieties include salami and prosciutto, there are a vast array of types from different cultures to explore. If you are after more depth in flavour and varieties then looking into cured meats might be worthwhile.

Picture by Shutterstock

Smoking

Smoking is another popular option, this involves infusing the meat with a smoky flavour while also preserving it through the smoke's antimicrobial properties.



Smoking is used for both large and small cuts of meat and results in a delicious smoky flavour that cannot be achieved with any other methods. Since smoking does have a rather distinct taste it isn't always the go-to option but you can get a good result with most cuts.

Drying

Drying is a traditional method of preserving meat, which involves removing the moisture from the meat to prevent bacteria growth.



It works because bacteria cannot survive or multiply in dry conditions, when dried thoroughly, meat can last for quite a long time compared to other methods. It is most commonly used to make jerky and other dried meats, as well as for preserving larger pieces of meat such as ham or bacon.

Checking for quality in preserved meats and where to source them

If you're not creating your own preserved meats at home with fresh meat then it's important to ensure you're buying from the highest quality providers.



Meat that isn't handled correctly can harbour bacteria and not only taste bad but can risk your health too. Low-quality preserved meats can also have harmful additives as a preservation method when not preserved organically, leading to lower quality and less healthy food.



Those who want to have the best quality need to make an effort to find the best suppliers locally and ensure they adhere to the best standards.



The options are often vast, from local delis to larger chain or online stores. It's essential to do research and read reviews to ensure you're getting the highest quality preserved meats.



If you spend some time asking around and investigating stockists it won't take long for you to find the best in your area.

Summary

Preserving meat is an age-old tradition that has allowed us to keep food edible for long periods of time while also creating new foods and flavours.



While there are a range of methods, we've gone through the most popular which include salting, curing, smoking and drying.

