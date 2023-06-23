Nikki Ayers has made Dalmeny proud, winning gold and breaking a world record in Paralympic rowing at the 2023 World Rowing Cup in Italy.
Ayers and her rowing partner Jed Altschwager achieved a personal best of 07:07.02 in the 2-kilometre final, beating their previous top time of 07:12.70 at the World Rowing regatta in northern Italy.
The duo was eager to break the official world record at the regatta, after sweeping international teams at the International Para Rowing Regatta just one week prior.
The previous Paralympic PR3 mixed double sculls world record of 7:28.95 was set in 2022 by a Brazilian duo.
Diana Barcelos De Oliveira, who set the previous record with Jairo Klug, returned this year and proved to be strong competition for the Aussies. Oliveira and her new partner, Valdeni Da Silva Junior took home silver medals.
Ayers and Altschwager spoke to Rowing Australia after their historic win on June 18.
"We stuck to our race game plan, backed each other up and had fun. I think that was the key," she said.
Altschwager said they were aware the Brazilians would be on-par with the Australian team for the first kilometre.
"We also knew where our strength was...we kept cool heads," he said.
READ MORE:
After 10 years of playing rugby league in Canberra, Ayers suffered a debilitating injury on the field, leaving her with no movement in her foot.
In 2018, she turned to competitive training in sculls and sweep rowing.
Ayers and Altschwager now have their sights set on the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade in September and the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.
Ayers narrowly missed a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics in the PR3 Mixed Coxed Fours.
The 32-year-old is also an Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) ambassador for the Thrive with Pride program and flew the Pride flag alongside her rowing team.
She told Rowing Australia she was touched by her teammates' willingness to support her in marking Pride Month.
"It wasn't just me driving this. It's the allies around me as well. That was really touching and heartfelt so that's what we came up with the idea to do a Pride regatta at the Gavirate Regatta."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.