Dalmeny's Nikki Ayers wins gold, smashes Paralympic rowing world record

Updated June 23 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 3:04pm
Nikki Ayers and rowing partner Jed Altschwager celebrated their win at the International Para Rowing Regatta before smashing the world record at the World Rowing Cup II a week later. Picture by Rowing Australia
Nikki Ayers has made Dalmeny proud, winning gold and breaking a world record in Paralympic rowing at the 2023 World Rowing Cup in Italy.

