View club members share their own stories as speaker called away

Numbers were slightly down for the Batemans Bay Evening View Club meeting, owing to the cold, but it was an enjoyable one, organisers said.
Held at the Bay Soldiers Club on June 14 the guest speaker was called away at the last minute, but members took to the opportunity to learn a bit about each other over dinner.
"It was a bit of fun and thanks to Jill, Gail, Sue and Janice," a spokeswoman said.
Club president Julie presented the newest member Jill with her badge and then presented a birthday chocolate to Gail.
In other View Club news, the group held a bunnings barbecue late in May and this was a great boost to fundraising efforts for the Learning for Life program for the year.
"It will go toward supporting our 6 Learning for Life Students. Bunnings barbecues have played a big role in enabling the Batemans Bay Evening View Club to raise the number of students that we support from three to six students," the spokeswoman said.
The Batemans Bay Evening View Club sponsors six students fully and one student partially within the region and that requires about $5000 in fundraising annually to provide.
"We also support the Smith Family Toy and Book Appeal each year with about $500."
Monthly meetings are held at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club with the next meeting of the Evening View Club to be held on July 12. Meet at 6pm for 6.30pm with entry $25 per person.
Visitors and guests are always welcome to head along and join everyone to enjoy an evening with women from all walks of life and listening to a great guest speaker.
For all enquiries please contact Julie on 0408 215 553 or Anita on 0447 114 198.
