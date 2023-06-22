Serene and sophisticated

This stunning 6.4 acre property is the perfect oasis for anyone seeking luxury, comfort, and space. Built in 2010, it boasts modern design conveniences and high quality finishes throughout.
"It is a very high calibre build," said Dawn Mason, real estate agent.
It includes eco-friendly features such as heated floors, ceiling and wall insulation, windows and French doors all fitted with E-glass, ducted slow combustion heater, solar panels, and water tanks, which reduce your carbon footprint and save you money on your energy bills.
"It has the opportunity for town water and town power, but it is set up to be totally off-grid," Dawn said.
As a large home, it is perfect for families or those who love space.
The bathrooms are stylish, with a two person spa bath included for ultimate relaxation. The large kitchen, with abundant cupboard space, is tastefully finished with solid Jarrah hardwood benchtops.
There is also a huge American-style barn shed, accessed by the long driveway, providing plenty of space for vehicles, tools, and equipment. The shed also has a self-contained flat attached for added accommodation.
Alongside the creek, there are two fully fenced growing paddocks with nursery standard irrigation, a potting shed and a chook shed.
There is plenty more to discover about this property!
