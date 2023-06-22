Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
30 Blue Wren Place, Bodalla

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
June 22 2023 - 10:00am
Serene and sophisticated
4 Bed | 3 Bath | 5 Car

  • 30 Blue Wren Place, Bodalla
  • Expressions of interest
  • Agency: Ray White Moruya 02 4407 2088
  • Contact: Dawn Mason 0424 847 522
  • Inspect: By appointment

This stunning 6.4 acre property is the perfect oasis for anyone seeking luxury, comfort, and space. Built in 2010, it boasts modern design conveniences and high quality finishes throughout.

