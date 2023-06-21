Not-for-profit organisation Campbell Page will join forces with Bathurst business VERTO early in the 2023-2024 financial year.
The two organisations were similarly established in regional New South Wales in the 1980s and offer employment, training and community services across the state.
It is expected that Campbell Page will continue to operate under its own leadership and brand after the two organisations merge.
Campbell Page chair Nell Anderson said she was excited for the two not-for-profits come together.
"Campbell Page and VERTO together will create new opportunities and provide access to expertise and resources to help us make an even bigger difference to the people and communities we serve," she said.
Campbell Page was established in Narooma on the NSW south coast in 1985 as a youth organisation, while VERTO was formed in Bathurst as a "regional evening college" before branching out across the state.
The organisations will unite with a common purpose, mission and values and will continue to offer resources, expertise and opportunities to new and existing customers.
"The board is very confident that the change of ownership will provide Campbell Page with greater financial strength, expertise and the scale of being part of a larger organisation.
"We have exciting plans for our future and these are strengthened working with VERTO."
