Moruya Jockey Club's next race day will be a decider for Thorotek Racing, who are atop the leaderboard in the club premiership.
The day will also be a first for Ken Brown, executive officer at the jockey club, who is preparing the course not just for horses to race, but for tradies too.
An inaugural 100-metre sprint on the green will see the fastest punters awarded $250.
"We're planning the sprint a bit later in the day - that way people will have some extra courage to get involved," said Mr Brown.
"The flashier the clothing, the better."
Eight race cards are planned for the day, the first kicking off at midday.
The "Tradies Day" is the second-last race day in the Moruya Jockey Club's 2023 premiership season, which has seen Natalie and Luke Jarvis, owners of Thorotek Racing, dominate the ladder.
READ MORE:
Mr Brown said the premiership recognises trainers, horses and jockeys on the south coast who have consistently raced at Moruya Racecourse.
He said Thorotek's 41 race entries during the season are a testament to their stables.
"With two race cards to go, their chances are pretty good."
The June 30 race day gives Thorotek Racing a chance to make a further break away from opposition on the ladder.
Ms Jarvis said the premiership is one of the most important competitions for trainers, horses and jockeys on the south coast.
"We focus on it every year. We won four races on Moruya Cup Day which gave us a good lead," she said.
She said a strong team at the Moruya stables makes all the difference in climbing the ladder.
As a trainer, Ms Jarvis has facilitated 12 wins and worked closely with jockeys Shaun Guymer and Jess Taylor.
Winners of the 2023 premiership will be announced on Moruya Cup Day on January 8, 2024.
Punters can keep an eye on Thorotek Racing's two horses, Rouge Lune and Jauhera on Tradies Day, who have both had recent maiden wins.
Mr Brown encouraged everyone to come along to the race day, which offers free entry for all tradies who can present their white card.
Prizes will be on offer for best-dressed male, female, couple and "tradie" or "flano" outfit.
Learn more about Tradies Day at moruyajockeyclub.com.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.