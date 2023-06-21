Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Moruya Jockey Club premiership edges closer as trainers gear up for Tradies Day

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated June 21 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 3:25pm
Natalie and Luke Jarvis, owners of Thorotek Racing in Moruya (pictured) are well-placed for another premiership win. Picture supplied
Moruya Jockey Club's next race day will be a decider for Thorotek Racing, who are atop the leaderboard in the club premiership.

