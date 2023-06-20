At St. Paul's Church of England, Narooma, on 26 th ult., Miss Lucy Florence Bettini, eldest daughter of Mr. Charles A. Bettini, of "Cranwell," Narooma, was married to Mr. George Harold Koerber, of "Balmoral," Narooma. The Rev. H. E. Lewin officiated, his last wedding before his departure for England. The bride wore a smart little frock of ivory cashmere de soie and duchess lace and carried a beautiful bouquet of white artificial flowers. Her white tulle veil was arranged mob cap fashion and held in place with a wreath of orange blossoms. The bridesmaid, Miss Lilian Bettini (sister of the bride) wore a frock of rose shot taffeta and georgette, and a gold bangle, a gift of the bridegroom. Mr. Elias Koerber was best man.