Bunny is improving as an asset to many. Moruya Freezing Works is now paying 1/- per pair for rabbits.
At St. Paul's Church of England, Narooma, on 26 th ult., Miss Lucy Florence Bettini, eldest daughter of Mr. Charles A. Bettini, of "Cranwell," Narooma, was married to Mr. George Harold Koerber, of "Balmoral," Narooma. The Rev. H. E. Lewin officiated, his last wedding before his departure for England. The bride wore a smart little frock of ivory cashmere de soie and duchess lace and carried a beautiful bouquet of white artificial flowers. Her white tulle veil was arranged mob cap fashion and held in place with a wreath of orange blossoms. The bridesmaid, Miss Lilian Bettini (sister of the bride) wore a frock of rose shot taffeta and georgette, and a gold bangle, a gift of the bridegroom. Mr. Elias Koerber was best man.
The many friends of Mr. and Mrs. P. J. Mylott will be pleased to hear that their only little daughter, Mollie, has been discharged from the local Hospital convalescent. It will be remembered that Mollie underwent a very serious operation at the hands of Dr. Cutler, for appendicitis, and although many times on the borders of death, she has since made a wonderful recovery.
Congratulations to Mr. John Buckley, snr., who celebrated the 76 th anniversary of his birthday on Monday last. The wonderful agility and expert horsemanship of this veteran is often commented upon. He will at the present day fly his horse at a jump with the fearlessness of youth. Mr. T. Walter another of our worthy citizens received the congratulations of his friends on Thursday, the 73 rd anniversary of his natal day.
Under the New Licensing Act the fees fixed upon the hotels in the district were as follows:- Adelaide, Moruya, £ 20 10s; Bay View, Bateman's Bay, £19 7s 8d; Bodalla Arms, Bodalla, £18 11s 7d; Club House, Moruya, £18 5s 4d; Clyde, Bateman's Bay, £20 4s 2d; Commercial, Moruya, £23 5d; Coronation, Narooma, £18 11s 8d; Criterion, Moruya, £16 3s 7d; Keatings, Moruya, £12 2s; Narooma, Narooma, £15 19s 11d; Palace, Central Tilba, £9 13s 4d; Royal, Moruya, £16 1s; Steam Packet, Nelligen, £10 11s; Tilba Tilba, Tilba Tilba, £12 4s 10d. Total £231 6/6.
Dwyer's Creek Mines (By our Special). M.L.10 : ... A 20 h.p. boiler is now being installed and a good continuous run is expected. Want of sufficient power to run the head battery, pumps and concentrating tables has hindered progress. The furnace, which is a double or return, to treat the arsenic contents is nearing completion. The concrete flues and 40 feet fumes stacks are now ready for the revolving roaster. The concrete flues are about 100 feet long.
Extracted from the Moruya Examiner by the Moruya and District Historical Society Inc.
