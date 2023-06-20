Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

100 years ago: Rabbit meat grows in popularity in Eurobodalla

Updated June 21 2023 - 11:19am, first published 6:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A haul of rabbits as their meat became more popular in 1923.
A haul of rabbits as their meat became more popular in 1923.

Bunny is improving as an asset to many. Moruya Freezing Works is now paying 1/- per pair for rabbits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.