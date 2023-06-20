Bay closer to finals after Round 9 win in South Coast Monaro competition

All the results from Round 9 of the South Coast Monaro Rugby Union competition on June 17:
Batemans Bay Broulee beat ADFA 28-0 (forfeited)
The Batemans Bay Broulee team landed an important 5-point win over the ADFA team as they move closer to a position in the finals.
Bungendore "Mudchooks" beat Yass "Rams" 17-12
A tense game from start to finish, Bungendore landed a win with a late try.
Crookwell "Dogs" beat Cooma "Red Devils" 41-7
Crookwell were in control of the match from the very beginning.
Jindabyne "Bushpigs" beat Taralga "Tigers" 26-0
Jindabyne remain undefeated for the season and look well focused heading into the next round.
Hall "Bushrangers" beat Braidwood "Redbacks" 69-12
Too big and too strong were Hall, who are in second place on the ladder for a good reason.
Competition ladder
Next weekend: Round 10, Saturday 24th June 2023
