Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Batemans Bay also had a Fungi Feastival fungi growing workshop

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated June 20 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 8:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elisabeth Newfield, Annette Kennewell and Leonard Ali demonstrating how to inoculate hardwood logs with shitake mushroom plugs at Fungi Feastival's mushroom growing workshop in Central Tilba on June 17. Picture supplied.
Elisabeth Newfield, Annette Kennewell and Leonard Ali demonstrating how to inoculate hardwood logs with shitake mushroom plugs at Fungi Feastival's mushroom growing workshop in Central Tilba on June 17. Picture supplied.

The Fungi Feastival's first workshop on mushroom growing was fully booked with people coming from as far as Canberra to attend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.