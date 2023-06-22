Winter Parade
Solstice Lantern Walk
Central Tilba School children, their families and the Tilba community are invited to the Winter Solstice Parade on Friday, June 23 with their own unique, colourful lanterns. It all kicks off at 5.15pm at the Tilba Cheese Factory. Tilba CWA will serve hot soup and sweets in the Central Tilba Big Hall for $5 per person.
Mushroom Workshop
Grow Your Own!
Learn how to grow your own fungi at the home-grown mushroom workshop at Narooma Library on Saturday, June 24. As part of the inaugural Fungi Feastival, mushroom expert Josh Whitworth will share his knowledge and give you a starter kit to begin your fungi journey. Get your tickets at eventbrite.com.au or call 4476 1164.
Filmmaker Q&A
Watandar, My Countryman
The creators behind 'Watandar, My Countryman', a film about an Afghani refugee connecting with cameleers in central Australia, will bring their story to the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay on June 22 at 6.30pm. After a screening of the new film and a fundraising auction, director Jolyon Hoff and Muzafar Ali will host a Q&A session. Get your tickets at stickytickets.com.au.
Solstice Dinner
SAGE Winter Feast
Celebrate the winter solstice at the SAGE Gardens at 110 Queen Street in Moruya with pizza, hot soup, fresh bread, a warm fire and friends and family on June 25. Local muso Val Moogz will be performing live to set a family-friendly atmosphere. Bring your own soup mug, spoon, chair or picnic rug. Tickets are $25 per person. Grab yours at sageproject.com.au.
Kasey Chambers
Tilba Valley Winery
Australia's favourite country musician, Kasey Chambers, will grace the stage at Tilba Valley Winery for an afternoon of spell-binding live music. It all kicks off at midday on Sunday, June 25, with musicians Rune Alith, Moondog and Olivia Coggan warming up the stage before Kasey performs at 4pm. Get your tickets at tickets.oztix.com.au.
School Musical
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Students at Carroll College in Broulee will bring Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to life from June 27. Dive into the world of Wonka's chocolate waterfalls and Oompa-Loompas as five golden ticket winners adventure through the dreamy factory. Get your tickets, starting at $10, at trybooking.com.au.
Community Picnic
Meet Your People
On the last Sunday of each month, the Batemans Bay community builds connections at a free picnic. Come along to the barbecue area on Clyde Street under the Batemans Bay bridge from 12.30pm on Sunday, June 25. Bring your own food, picnic blankets and get ready to enjoy a lunch in the sun. Learn more on 0448455153.
