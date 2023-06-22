The creators behind 'Watandar, My Countryman', a film about an Afghani refugee connecting with cameleers in central Australia, will bring their story to the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay on June 22 at 6.30pm. After a screening of the new film and a fundraising auction, director Jolyon Hoff and Muzafar Ali will host a Q&A session. Get your tickets at stickytickets.com.au.

