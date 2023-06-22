Medical centres in the Eurobodalla could continue to struggle under the weight of a severe GP shortage despite the latest federal budget offering "historic" Medicare funding hikes.
The May budget promised to triple funding for bulk billing to help slash costs for Australians visiting their GP, which would alleviate the cost of living pressures for millions.
The "landmark" $3.5 billion Medicare boost is estimated to benefit 90,000 people from Kiama to Tuross Head on the south coast, according to Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips.
The measures would effectively waive GP consultation fees for children under 16, pensioners and concession card holders, relaying the cost back to Medicare.
How will bulk billing help patients and doctors on the south coast?
In early 2023, a survey of all 51 clinics in Gilmore found only 10.9 per cent offered bulk billing to patients, while the average out-of-pocket cost for a standard consultation was $40.16.
Dr David Rivett, who has been practicing at the Batemans Bay Medical Centre for the past 20 years, said practices in Gilmore will get roughly $20 more to incentivise them to bulk bill.
He said bulk-billed consultations for children, pensioners and card holders are to the detriment of other patients.
"Medicare was brought in as a universal healthcare system to help all Australians but the people that are paying the highest loading [from their salary] get the least reward."
He said a young person could be treated with a quick consultation or surgery and inflict less stress on the health system.
"They should be given priority and they're not."
He said although the bulk billing reforms would allow doctors at his practice waive patients' fees, the value of the doctor's rebates deflates each year as the cost of labour swells.
"It's a bit like the frog in boiling water: doctors just put up with it.
"The fundamentals need to be changed and some fairer indexation put in which hasn't existed since the inception of Medicare.
"The whole system is slipping."
Ms Phillips said the federal budget included an indexation boost to Medicare rebates, "delivering the biggest increase in 30 years".
GPs on the brink
Ms Phillips said the new incentives would increase affordability for patients and give more certainty to doctors from November 1, 2023.
However despite the lifts, practices in the Eurobodalla are battling to retain GPs, let alone offer free or subsidised consultations.
On May 2, Tuross Head Medical Centre announced they would close doors to patients after their doctors moved back to metropolitan areas.
The practice secured three doctors when it opened in October 2021, but only one remained earlier this year.
After working with local primary health networks, centre owner Dr Bagari stated on June 8 that an international doctor had been secured and the business would not close.
Dr Rivett said the shortage is getting worse in Batemans Bay too.
"Batemans Bay is a beautiful place to live and work and we still can't get doctors down here," he said.
"We're not the wild west...we're not 200 kilometres west of Broken Hill. It's a good place to be and raise a family."
He said incentives to get doctors to "go rural" must improve.
Will budget measures attract doctors?
The government's new measures to revamp primary healthcare include a promise to fund the Workforce Incentive Program with an extra $445 million over five years.
The program gives financial incentives to health professionals to work in regional, rural and remote areas. It is split into the "practice" and "doctor" streams, the latter making direct payments to doctors working in regional areas like Gilmore.
Contrary to the widespread GP shortage, the entire $445 million will veer towards the practice stream which will fund nurses, Allied Health professionals and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health workers to work in regional areas.
Ms Phillips said the funding was a "collaborative approach" to community care and could assist in attracting GPs.
"Attracting and importantly retaining doctors for the long-term is one of our biggest challenges, and there is no single solution to this."
Although Dr Rivett said without practice incentive payments the Batemans Bay Medical Centre would not be open today, he said the funding model has "sat idle for decades" and payments are not indexed.
He said some of the $6.1 billion isn't new money, rather it is a continuation of old funding.
A local government area divided by health
GPs in Batemans Bay have been calling out for independent, unbiased reviews into the "skewed" distribution of health services for years, which has seen services sway south to Moruya, despite the town's population being significantly smaller than Batemans Bay.
The Eurobodalla is at the centre of a classification divide created by the Distribution Priority Area (DPA) indicator which has been grading regional areas to identify GP shortages since 2019.
The indicator considers the entire Gilmore electorate as a DPA, meaning practices can recruit from a larger pool of doctors.
However, the classification tool has put Batemans Bay and Moruya at odds: doctors working in Moruya receive $5000 more than those in the Bay each year and are eligible for higher bulk billing incentives.
"Moruya is regarded as more remote than the Bay," said Dr Rivett.
"A lot of these things haven't been well addressed or thought out."
Dr Rivett said the government will have to pay "above the going rate in the city" to get doctors to practice in rural areas, and said new measures need to be put in place before the Eurobodalla Regional Hospital is built.
"If the government tries to [staff rural areas] at little cost, it's bound to fail."
Bega MP Dr Michael Holland was contacted for comment on bulk billing, the NSW select committee on regional health and the shortage of GPs in his electorate.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
