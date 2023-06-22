Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Health funding injection still no match for GP shortage in the Eurobodalla

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated June 22 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr David Rivett has witnessed a steady decline of available GPs in Batemans Bay. Picture file
Dr David Rivett has witnessed a steady decline of available GPs in Batemans Bay. Picture file

Medical centres in the Eurobodalla could continue to struggle under the weight of a severe GP shortage despite the latest federal budget offering "historic" Medicare funding hikes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.