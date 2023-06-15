Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
NSW and ACT Police seek public assistance to locate man in relation to alleged domestic violence offences

Updated June 16 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 9:44am
The South Coast Police District reported on Friday, June 16 that Riley Bower is wanted for three outstanding warrants. Picture by South Coast Police District
Police in the ACT and NSW are searching for a man in relation to alleged domestic violence-related offences.

