Police in the ACT and NSW are searching for a man in relation to alleged domestic violence-related offences.
The South Coast Police District reported on Friday, June 16 that Riley Bower is wanted for three outstanding warrants.
He is known to frequent Canberra, Queanbeyan and Batemans Bay areas.
Bower is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a medium build.
He has a large tattoo on his left forearm and is about 165 to 170 centimetres tall.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Southern Region Domestic Violence High Risk Offenders Team on 4232 5586.
If you need support, help is available on 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.