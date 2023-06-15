Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Braidwood's Ellie Weaver named TAFE Tourism and Experience Services Student of the Year

Updated June 15 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
20-year-old Ellie Weaver of Braidwood is the 2023 Tourism and Experience Services Student of the Year for the southern region of TAFE NSW. Picture supplied
20-year-old Ellie Weaver of Braidwood is the 2023 Tourism and Experience Services Student of the Year for the southern region of TAFE NSW. Picture supplied

Coming from a Braidwood family of wool classers, Ellie Weaver's successful career in beauty therapy is a significant move away from tradition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.