Traffic conditions are expected to change on the Princes Highway at Mogo from Sunday, June 18.
A spokesperson from Transport for NSW said initial investigative work will be completed at the Annett Street intersection in Mogo as part of safety upgrades.
Between June 18 and 22, a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres per hour and intermittent single lane closures will be in place.
To minimise impact, work will be carried out at night between 7pm and 4pm.
Transport for NSW advises motorists to drive to the conditions and follow directions of traffic control.
Find more traffic updates at livetraffic.com, or call 132 701.
