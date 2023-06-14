Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Traffic

Safety upgrades planned for Princes Highway at Mogo

Updated June 14 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traffic conditions are expected to change on the Princes Highway at Mogo from Sunday, June 18. Picture file
Traffic conditions are expected to change on the Princes Highway at Mogo from Sunday, June 18. Picture file

Traffic conditions are expected to change on the Princes Highway at Mogo from Sunday, June 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.