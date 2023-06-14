Judy Turner has celebrated two milestones in one week.
Earlier this year, Judy celebrated her 80th birthday and the release of her first book, Watermelon Days.
"It's never too late to try something new," Judy said.
"I was both surprised and thrilled when Ginninderra Press accepted my manuscript for publication."
Judy started writing after completing a memoir-writing course with the Batemans Bay U3A in 2010.
"Now it's become part of my life,' she said. 'Writing is mentally challenging and rewarding. I've found a creative outlet and made some wonderful friends along the way."
After completing several creative writing courses, Judy became a member of the Eurobodalla Writers. Her stories have been published in various anthologies and publications and have received a number of awards in short story competitions.
During the last COVID-19 lockdown, she started reading through the pieces she had written over previous years.
"At the time the pandemic confined us to our homes, but stories could transport us back to days when we could move around without fear or restraint," Judy said.
She compiled a collection of 21 of her short stories and sent them off to publisher Ginninderra Press, who launched her first book, Watermelon Days early this year.
A mixture of fiction and memoir, Watermelon Days, contains something for everyone. Believable characters in situations we can all relate to. Funny, sad, nostalgic and reflective.
Tales of simpler and more carefree days. Days of sunshine and freedom.
"I think it's important to record all these snatches of life and events witnessed during our lives," Judy said.
"I would urge everyone to jot down their family anecdotes or just have fun writing fiction or fantasy. Short stories and short novels are becoming increasingly popular in our multi-tasking world.
"Readers can enjoy a book of short stories anytime, anywhere. I began my writing journey late in life, but it's never too late to start, or to join a writing group.
"Who knows where it may lead?"
The Eurobodalla-Fellowship of Australian Writers (Euro-FAW), known locally as the Eurobodalla Writers Group (EWG), has two groups that meet monthly.
to join visit the contact us page at eurobodallawriters.org.
