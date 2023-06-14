Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Never too late to try' says 80yo published author Judy Turner

Updated June 14 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 12:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judy Turner with a copy of her first published book Watermelon Days. The book came out the same week she celebrated turning 80. Picture supplied.
Judy Turner with a copy of her first published book Watermelon Days. The book came out the same week she celebrated turning 80. Picture supplied.

Judy Turner has celebrated two milestones in one week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.