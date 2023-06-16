minga bagan, meaning "mum's country", is Eurobodalla artist Natalie Bateman's latest exhibition, wholly inspired by her deep connection to the Walbunja-Yuin people.
Her collection of paintings, depicting the intrinsic network between land, body and culture is on display at the Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre in Moruya from Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, July 16.
The Walbunja woman said she is always looking for ways to release her creativity through vibrant, captivating colours.
"I have found my style in triangles, steering away from 'dot' art," she said.
"Triangles and line work are traditional Yuin art."
She said she often uses triangles to represent her DNA and connection to the land and its beauty.
Ms Bateman said she is humbled when people see her designs move and shift.
The indigenous artist was shortlisted as a finalist in the Parliament of NSW Aboriginal Art Prize in 2015.
"The flow between land, body, and culture is what I am seeking," she said.
One of her key inspirations is the knowledge her ancestors once walked the same land.
"Most of my ideas come from everyday living and the land - which feels so natural to me," she said.
minga bagan officially opens at 5.30pm on Friday, June 16 and will be open to the public between 10am and 4pm until July 16.
Ms Bateman will offer a demonstration and speak about her works on July 15 at the Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre on the corner of Vulcan Street and Campbell Street in Moruya. Learn more and book at eventbrite.com.
Discover more about minga bagan at thebas.com.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
